Mount Vernon police seek info on stabbing in city that left man in critical condition

Mount Vernon police said Friday they are seeking information about a stabbing in the city that left a man in critical condition.

Police said a man suffered multiple stab wounds in an incident on Lorraine Ave. Police did not indicate when the incident occurred, but said the victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, but did not identify that individual, indicate if the pair knew each other or if there was a motive for the stabbing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at 914-665-2510 and say all calls will be kept confidential. Tips can also be sent to via Text a Tip by text messaging MVPD at 847411. Tips can also be sent via the Mount Vernon PD app.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon stabbing: Man in critical condition, police seek info