Mount Vernon man pleads guilty in crash that killed passengers on Cross Country Parkway

An unlicensed Mount Vernon driver who killed his friend and her boyfriend and seriously injured another friend when he crashed his car on the Cross County Parkway in late 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday as he was about to go on trial.

Anthony Rose, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault and was promised a state prison term of 2 1/2 to 7 1/2 years.

Just after 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, Rose was driving east on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon when he lost control, struck a car and then slammed into a tree. One backseat passenger, Rose's friend and neighbor Noelina Pantaleone, was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger, her boyfriend Harry Jonathan Hurst, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and died 11 weeks later. Rose's childhood friend, Nyaquae Henderson, was sitting in the back seat and was seriously injured.

Anthony Rose leaves Westchester County Court on April 4, 2024, after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and assault in a December 2021 crash in which two passengers in his car were killed and a third seriously injured.

Jury selection was almost completed when prosecutors and defense lawyer Richard Ferrante agreed on a negotiated sentence if Rose was to plead guilty. He would have faced up to five to 15 years in prison if convicted at trial.

Rose acknowledged on questioning by Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Strongin that he was driving recklessly that morning, speeding and swerving in and out of lanes, and that he only had a learner's permit. An expert who reconstructed the accident for the prosecution estimated that the car had been traveling more than 100 mph.

Strongin explained that the plea deal was consistent with vehicular homicides in which defendants like Rose drove recklessly but were not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

State Supreme Court Justice Larry Schwartz accepted the plea and the promised prison term and scheduled sentencing for Aug. 28.

Henderson's relatives were in court and her mother Nicole Henderson said afterwards she was pleased Rose took a plea so the victims' families would not have to go through the further trauma of a trial. She said her daughter, who only returned home 13 months ago, remains incapacitated and in need of care around the clock.

Nicole Henderson remains hurt that Rose and his family have never apologized, even though they were longtime friends. She said she is satisfied with the sentence promise because her primary concern was that Rose be sent to prison.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon man pleads guilty in Cross County crash that killed two