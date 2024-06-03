Mount Vernon jailer passed tubes of pot to inmate: DA

The Mount Vernon city jailer facing a misdemeanor contraband charge allegedly passed tubes containing marijuana to a Westchester County jail inmate who was in Mount Vernon for a court appearance, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.

Sean Rogers, a civilian prisoner attendant for the Mount Vernon Police Department, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to second-degree promoting prison contraband.

The contraband was first suspected March 11 when inmate Lahquan Palmer was brought back to the county jail from his court visit and correction officers checking him noticed "anomalies" in his throat, according to the complaint filed by Investigator Michael Garcia of the Westchester District Attorney's Office. He was placed on round-the-clock monitored "ingestion watch," and six days later excreted two electrical tape-wrapped tubes, one containing a green leafy substance believed to be cannabis and the other containing two smaller packages that had a brown leafy substance soaked in an unknown liquid.

Mount Vernon police and court building

Palmer excreted a third similar tube with cannabis two days after that, according to Garcia's complaint.

Investigators backtracked by reviewing phone calls from the jail and video surveillance from the Mount Vernon police cellblock and the court holding cells.

According to the complaint, they uncovered a March 10 phone call from Palmer at the jail to Rogers' cell phone and then the next day phone calls between Rogers and a phone number Palmer had previously communicated with from the jail.

Videos on the afternoon of March 11 showed Rogers multiple times handing Palmer items including rolls of toilet paper through the cell bars.

Whether Palmer and Rogers had a relationship beyond the cited communication was not addressed in the complaint.

Rogers was arrested May 20 and suspended without pay that day. His lawyer, John DeChiaro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon NY jailer passed pot to inmate for contraband charge: DA