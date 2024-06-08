Mount Union physical therapy program nets 10-year accreditation

University of Mount Union's doctor of physical therapy program has received a 10-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

The program established in 2016 received the status effective April 30. It first was accredited in 2019.

The doctor of physical therapy program boasts an overall National Physical Therapy Exam pass rate of 98.7%, with 100% of licensees employed in the field within six months of graduating.

“We have a devoted and gifted team whose vision and work enable our program success, a team who are already aiming for the next horizon and all that we have yet to achieve,” said Dr. Sheryl Holt, associate professor and director of Mount Union’s DPT program. “Meanwhile, we celebrate six years of graduates already making a difference in the lives of those they serve."

Mount Union is one of only six private institutions in Ohio to offer an accredited DPT program through CAPTE and one of only four private institutions with an early assurance pathway available to its university’s undergraduate students.

