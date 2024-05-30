Mount Storm Lake drowning victims identified

May 30—MOUNT STORM, W.Va. — Two men who drowned at Mount Storm Lake last week have been identified as Karl Hamrick, 68, and Robert Ludwig, 59, both of Oakland, according to a spokesman for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The bodies of the victims were recovered Sunday by first responders.

Both men were thrown from their boat at about 4:30 p.m. on May 26. Neither of the boaters were believed to be wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, according to Andy Malinowski, a DNR spokesman.

Within minutes of the incident, Natural Resources Police Officer Z.W. Liller and the Mount Storm Dominion Power Plant Rescue Team arrived but were unable to locate the occupants of the boat, Malinowski said.

Agencies assisting in the six-day search and recovery effort included firefighters and dive teams from Mount Storm, Petersburg, Oakland, Kitzmiller, Moorefield and Morgantown as well as Grant County Emergency Medical Services and Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter.

"The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources expressed condolences to the family for their loss and would like to thank all the rescue personnel that assisted in the incident," Malinoski said.