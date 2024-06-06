Mount Sterling man gets 12 years for role in long-unsolved fatal shooting

Jun. 6—URBANA — A Mount Sterling man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in a 2014 armed robbery gone wrong that led to the long-unsolved murder of a Champaign man at a late-night party.

Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum handed down the sentence Wednesday to Anthony M. Gilmore, 36, after he pleaded guilty on May 14 to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Gilmore and at least three others decided to rob people gathered for a birthday party in the 400 block of Brookwood Drive in Champaign on the evening of Dec. 21, 2014, because they believed that some of the individuals there would have up to $50,000 or $60,000 cash on them.

When Gilmore entered the house alongside Peter L. Campbell, 46, and Joseph L. Hart, 36 — all armed with guns — Gilmore turned left while the other two turned right.

Campbell and Hart then encountered Rashidi L. Overstreet, 40, and both shot him. While Gilmore was fleeing from the house, he shot a 43-year-old man in the buttocks. That man's injury was non-life-threatening.

Champaign police responded to the shooting at 1:10 a.m. Dec. 22, and Mr. Overstreet was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 a.m.

Police had no immediate witnesses, surveillance videos, fingerprints or DNA tying suspects to the incident. Investigators still don't know how many people were in the house when Mr. Overstreet was murdered, as many are believed to have fled immediately after the shooting.

But Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCallum said investigators eventually pieced together what happened once an individual agreed to wear a wiretap while in conversation with Campbell.

An "overhear" wire was also placed inside Hart and Gilmore's cells when they were in custody on unrelated charges, and several individuals with knowledge of the planning of the attempted robbery provided recorded statements to police.

In April, Campbell was sentenced to 25 years in prison and Hart was sentenced to 30 years after each pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder for Mr. Overstreet's death. Gilmore faces six to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Recommending a sentence of between 20 and 30 years in prison, McCallum emphasized that Gilmore was part of the group that went into the house intending to commit an armed robbery and admitted to shooting someone.

Though Gilmore did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Mr. Overstreet, the prosecutor said someone did die, and Gilmore has a criminal record, as he was already in prison for a 2016 armed habitual criminal conviction when he was charged in this case.

Gilmore's attorney, Seven Beckett, acknowledged that the minimum sentence would not be appropriate in this case but recommended the judge settle in the lower range.

Beckett said Gilmore grew up on the street and his criminal history reflects that, but his client was 26 when he was charged with this crime and his outlook has turned a corner during the past decade he's spent in prison.

Gilmore client has accepted responsibility for his involvement in the events around Mr. Overstreet's death, and the evidence has shown Gilmore was not the "mastermind" behind the armed-robbery plan, Beckett said.

Rosenbaum acknowledged that the state baked mitigation into its case by dismissing its murder charge against Gilmore. But the judge noted it is rare defendants recognize that they have made bad choices, take advantage of classes in prison or stay in touch with their children while incarcerated, as Gilmore has.

Gilmore was ordered to serve this sentence concurrently to the 14-year sentence he received for his 2016 conviction. He was given credit for 640 days already served in jail.

Dylon Cann, 40, of East St. Louis pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit armed robbery for the role he played from within the party on Dec. 21, communicating with Campbell and unlocking the house's front door for the robbers to enter.

Cann is set for a sentencing hearing next week and faces four to 15 years in prison.