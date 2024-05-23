Mount Rainier’s timed-entry system starts this Friday. Here’s what you need to know

If you’re looking to get out to Mount Rainier National Park this Memorial Day weekend, you’re going to have to book an entry reservation.

Beginning on Friday, May 24, Mount Rainier visitors entering through the Paradise Corridor will need to have a timed-entry reservation to enter the park.

The timed-entry pilot system was implemented this year to reduce congestion and impacts on trails caused by too many visitors at once.

“Mount Rainier National Park has experienced an approximate 40% increase in visitation over the last 10 years, leading to overcrowding during the summer and damage to fragile ecosystems,” according to the National Park Service website.

Did you get your timed entry reservation to visit @MountRainierNPS this summer? You will need a timed entry reservation to enter the Paradise Corridor between 7 am and 3 pm daily starting May 24!

Info: https://t.co/WEdOZRmGr1

Reservations on https://t.co/JZLd7EFuy9. pic.twitter.com/JzvKI0CqFw — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) May 16, 2024

Timed-entry reservations will be necessary to enter through both park corridors, but each corridor requires a separate vehicle registration.

Between May 24 and Sept. 2, vehicle reservations will be necessary to enter through the Paradise Corridor from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting July 4 through Sept. 2, vehicle reservations will also be necessary to enter through the Sunrise Corridor from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Timed-entry reservations can be booked through Recreation.gov for $2 per ticket. Modifications and cancellations can be made to the reservation until the start time, but the reservation fee is non-refundable.

Timed-entry reservations do not replace the park entrance fee which is $30 per vehicle.

According to the National Park Service website, you do not need to make a reservation if:

You enter the park by vehicle before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m. between May 24 and Sept. 2.

If you have in-park lodging reservations at the Paradise Inn or National Park Inn or if you have a campsite reservation at Cougar Rock or White River Campgrounds, and enter the park any time after 1 p.m.

If you are on foot or riding a bike.

If you have other permits such as wilderness permit, special-use permit, research permit or commercial-use authorization that allows you entrance to the park without reservations.

Roads status

There are five entrances to Mount Rainier National Park, but there is only one entrance currently open and a limited number of roads open.

The Mount Rainier National Park road status map shows that the Nisqually entrance at the southwest corner of the park is open year-round. This entrance is located six miles east of Ashford on State Route 706. It is one of the most popular entrances to the national park.

Will SR 410 reopen in time for Memorial Day?

Not sure. We will know on May 22 & share with you.

Washout work continues.

Over halfway through stabilizing the slope.

Next: repave the lanes, the shoulder, & reinstall 300 feet of guardrail. pic.twitter.com/WdKevvv7VK — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) May 17, 2024

Open roads:

Westside Road

Carbon River Road - only open to pedestrian and foot traffic

Paradise Road

Check the National Park Service road status website to see the most up to date road status reports.

According to a post on X by the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews are unsure if State Route 410 will open in time for Memorial Day weekend since crews are working to stabilize a slope, repave lanes and reinstall 300 feet of guardrail.