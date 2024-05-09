Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot to challenge Greta Neubauer for Assembly

The state's new legislative district maps are expected to create more competitive races for seats in Madison, and there is an interesting race shaping up in Racine County in a district held by a leading Democrat.

Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot is challenging Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, for the 66th Assembly District, which was redrawn to include Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant with the city of Racine.

DeGroot, a Republican and a supporter of the Foxconn Technology Group development, made the announcement this week, saying that when he became village president "our community was known around the state for its lack of leadership, dysfunctional board, and a challenging business climate."

"We turned that around. We broke the stalemate, unified our community, and created a positive vision for our great Village. Now, we have the chance to do that in Wisconsin," DeGroot said in a statement.

'Dysfunctional board' and Foxconn

The "dysfunctional board" and "stalemate" DeGroot was referring to was a time from 2017 to 2018 when he was president and there was an open seat that the village board could not agree on how to fill.

The disagreement lasted for months until November 2017 when the board approved filling the seat by scheduling a special election in conjunction with the spring 2018 election. At the time, then board members Gary Feest and Jon Hansen urged the move to schedule the special election, according the the minutes from the meeting.

DeGroot voted in favor of that resolution and now is touting his role as ending the gridlock.

"David ended the stalemate by making his case to the public and winning them over, just like he plans to do for the state," the campaign stated.

Last spring DeGroot won re-election as village president, beating challenger and noted Foxconn critic Kelly Gallaher by about 550 votes.

The Foxconn Technology Group development, which has fallen far short of its promise to create 13,000 jobs at a massive large-screen LCD manufacturing complex, has been a contentious topic in Racine County. In his initial announcement, DeGroot did not mention Foxconn but said under his tenure as village president the village "attracted numerous businesses like Microsoft."

When asked why Foxconn wasn't mentioned, the campaign stated "because Microsoft is the latest example of Mount Pleasant being the epicenter for economic growth in the state."

"It's only here because of the work we did with Foxconn. Foxconn invested millions into our economy and is now the largest taxpayer in the village and our county," the campaign stated.

Since last year, Microsoft has been building a data center complex in Mount Pleasant on land that was originally marked for Foxconn. On Wednesday President Joe Biden and Microsoft president Brad Smith were in Racine County to highlight the company's investment in the state.

Neubauer was elected to the state Assembly in 2018 and quickly rose up to become minority leader in 2023.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) speaks during a news conference by Assembly Democrats Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.

In 2022 she easily defeated libertarian Carl Hutton. Under the new legislative maps, Neubauer will have to introduce herself, electorally, to new voters, but she did not address DeGroot getting in the race.

“Finally winning fair legislative maps means more competitive elections here in Racine County and across the state, which is good for democracy and good for the voters," Neubauer said. "I look forward to talking with people in Racine, Mt. Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park about the good work we are doing and hope to earn their votes in November.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mt. Pleasant Village President DeGroot challenging Greta Neubauer