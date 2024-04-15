Mount Pleasant fires back, sues nonprofit JCCA to keep migrant children from shelter

Just days after a children's welfare nonprofit sued the town of Mount Pleasant, saying the town's emergency orders restrict its ability to shelter migrant children, the town fired back with its own lawsuit seeking to keep these children out.

JCCA, previously known as the Jewish Child Care Association, has a contract with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement to house, feed and educate migrant children who do not have a legal guardian. In a new court filing, the town is seeking an injunction to block JCCA's ability to accept migrant children at its Pleasantville campus.

Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi talks about the issue of a group home for the developmentally disabled that wants to open in a house on Halsey Place, which is a cul-de-sac in a residential neighborhood. April 10 , 2019.

The organization, which runs the Pleasantville Cottage School, has had an extremely turbulent relationship with the town of Mount Pleasant stretching back years. The Cottage School is a residential facility that educates and treats children with behavioral disorders, and town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi has called for the facility to be shut down following some instances of disorderly conduct from the residents.

Fulgenzi has also been a vocal opponent of migrants, issuing several emergency orders designed to prevent them from lodging in town.

Fulgenzi's lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, seeks to prevent JCCA from sheltering migrant children, in particular those who are in the care and custody of the federal government. The Office of Refugee Resettlement contracts with local agencies to shelter migrant children.

A resident and staff member of the Pleasantville Cottage School, a residential treatment center run by JCCA, walk together Sept. 7, 2023. The residential treatment center has come under criticism from some Mount Pleasant residents who are calling for it be closed due to the number of police incidents involving its young residents.

The lawsuit says that JCCA is in a specific zoning district that should not allow use of the campus as a shelter for migrants. That zoning district encompasses uses such as single-family homes, public schools, places of worship, playgrounds, nursery schools, nursing homes, hospitals, camps and farms, among others.

Last week, JCCA sued Fulgenzi in federal court over his emergency orders, claiming they had a pernicious racial motivation and violated the U.S. Constitution.

A spokesperson for JCCA declined to comment about the town's lawsuit.

