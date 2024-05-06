Mount Lebanon police bloodhound team earns certification

The Mount Lebanon Police Department has a newly certified K9 team!

The department says bloodhound K9 Bear and Officer McBride spent the last week in Maryland, testing their trailing abilities on a variety of urban and rural trails. They joined a group of more than 60 bloodhound teams from across the country at the national seminar.

At the end of the week, the duo achieved their certification through the National Police Bloodhound Association.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon in North Braddock, state police say Man found dead in house after shooting in North Braddock Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt again, threatens jail time VIDEO: Man found dead in North Braddock house where attempted church shooter lives, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts