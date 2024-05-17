Mount Lebanon man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

A man from Mount Lebanon pleaded guilty to charges related to child pornography.

Andrew Kalyl Fox, also known as James Andrew Liles and Andrew James Liles, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The Department of Justice said Foxx attempted to and did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a video of such conduct on March 3, 2023.

On March 9, 2023, Foxx was found to be in possession of the video, the Department of Justice said.

Foxx’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 6. He faces a total of up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

