Mount Horeb student shot, killed by police for bringing rifle to school has been identified

The Mount Horeb student shot and killed by police Wednesday after bringing a rifle to his middle school has been identified as Damian Haglund.

More than six sources, who requested not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, confirmed Haglund's identity to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Haglund, 14, was an eighth grader at Mount Horeb Middle School.

No one else was injured in the incident. Haglund was shot and killed by Mount Horeb police officers and never made it inside the school, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said at a news conference in Mount Horeb that evening.

Parents hug on the road between the high school and the Intermediate Center in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, on Wednesday after students were released from school following an active-shooter incident.

Kaul said Mount Horeb police officers involved in the incident have been placed on leave, which is typical practice after law enforcement uses deadly force.

The incident shock the small community of 7,700 people Mount Horeb, which is located in Dane County roughly 40 minutes from Madison. The Mount Horeb Area School District includes five schools clustered together.

“I’m literally shaking to death and can hardly breathe,” Alyssa Kopczynskie told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday. "I don’t think I’ll ever be the same after this.”

Her daughter, a student at Mount Horeb Middle School, was "crying hysterically" when she reached her via cell phone inside the school.

The district canceled school for a second day in a row Friday. The high school prom, scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for May 18.

