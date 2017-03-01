Mount Etna lava show lights up Sicilian sky

Bright lava lit up the night sky on the Italian island of Sicily on Monday as Mount Etna erupted for the first time this year.

The volcano, one of the most active in the world, has been largely dormant for the last two years, but it sprung to life with bright orange lava spewing out high over the Mediterranean Island, eventually easing off by Tuesday morning.

Catania airport, situated within 31 miles of the volcano, remained open, but authorities were tracking the movements of the ash cloud.

Etna, at 10,926 feet, is the highest volcano in mainland Europe and can burst into action several times a year. The last major eruption was in 1992. (Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr