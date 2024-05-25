Mount Carroll will dedicate new library

The Mount Carroll District Library will hold a dedication ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, to celebrate the completed $2.6 million restoration and expansion of its historic Carnegie library building, according to a news release.

The public is invited to the dedication and tour the completed facility at 208 N. Main St. in Mount Carroll, Illinois. The open house will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The dedication of the Mount Carroll Library facility is the culmination of over 12 years of planning, grant writing, fundraising, designing, and construction.

“We are grateful to the over 240 individuals and organizations, including the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State, and the City of Mount Carroll who helped fund this transformational project,” said Laurel Bergrenm library trustee and project manager. “We appreciate each and every one who volunteered encouragement, time, expertise, and labor over all these years to make the Mount Carroll District Library project a success.”

The original Mount Carroll District Library building, originally funded in part by Andrew Carnegie, was built in 1907. Although well-maintained, the small building had not been upgraded or modernized over the years. Besides space, accessibility, and climate control requirements, public needs greatly exceed those of 1907.

“The rehabilitation of the historic Carnegie portion of the library building maintains its historic integrity, said Marsha Foltz, library president. “The approximately 7,200 square feet of new library space transitions from the old seamlessly while featuring many of the historic exterior elements inside.”

Foltz and Project Manager Bergren will offer remarks at the dedication ceremony which will be held on the front steps of the Mount Carroll Library. For more information, call the library at 915-244-1751

