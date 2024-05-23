UPDATE: Mount Carbon Arch reopens in Pottsville

MOUNT CARBON — The Mount Carbon Arch reopened at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

Mount Carbon arch flooded

Workers from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation arrive on scene at the Mount Carbon arch for a flooded roadway May 23, 2024.

The road was closed around 8:30 a.m. because of heavy rain and accumulating water.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation workers were on-scene clearing debris from the two storm drains around 9 a.m.

The arch, where South Centre Street cuts under a railroad bed just off Route 61, often floods during heavy rain.

PennDOT trucks blocked both entrances to the arch.

One workers described the area as "waterlogged." Another estimated that between 6 to 7 inches of rain were on the road around 9:10 a.m.