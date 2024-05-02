Moultrie-McNeill UDC holds 121st memorial service

May 2—MOULTRIE — An annual event since 1903, the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy gathered in memory of their ancestors, who participated in the War Between the States and the 160th anniversary of Colquitt County's 12th Georgia Militia, who deployed March 5, 1864.

The 160th anniversary of Sherman's invasion of Georgia was also recalled. This invasion left 220,000 Southerners homeless during his infamous march to the sea, bringing war to the civilians.

Georgia's governor, Joseph Brown, realized that the state was left defenseless with regular troops on battlefields in other states, the UDC said in a press release about the event. By lowering and raising age requirements, Brown was able to raise 5,000 men for the state militia, taking the last able-bodied men available. Records show that many of these recruits had already served in prior units, had been wounded and discharged but now they re-enlisted.

Colquitt County raised 40 men for this unit with former Sheriff Hiram Gay serving as captain. Additional local men and boys enlisted with neighboring counties.

The 12th Militia arrived in north Georgia one month ahead of General W.T. Sherman's arrival with 120,000 federal troops to invade the state. The 12th Militia participated in numerous battles defending north Georgia, including the siege and battle of Atlanta. Capt. Hiram Gay was killed in action at Griswoldville, Georgia.

Descendants of these soldiers participated in reading the muster roll of this unit, along with the names of Colquitt County's 77 known casualties. Colquitt County consisted of only 1,363 citizens at this time (on the 1860 U.S. census). There are casualties buried on battlefields and mass graves as far away from home as Maryland and Pennsylvania and Northern POW Camps in New York, Illinois and Delaware.

Assisting with this memorial service was the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who supplied a six-man firing team. "Taps" was performed and memorial wreaths were presented.

"For those, who haven't studied this history, we'll share the fact that Confederate armies were inclusive, therefore our monuments are inclusive. Records exist proving this," said Faye Bridwell, UDC member.