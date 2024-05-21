Motorized bike and car crash in Manchester leaves one injured, car in flames

MANCHESTER - A crash between a motorized bike and a car Sunday sent one to the hospital and left the car in flames, police said.

At approximately 12:46 a.m., Manchester Township Police responded to the area of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a motorized bicycle, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found a black 2020 Ford Explorer, fully involved with flames and no occupants in the vehicle, police said. The Ford was facing west in the westbound lane of Commonwealth Boulevard.

This vehicle was involved in a crash on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Manchester.

Additionally, officers observed a damaged motorized bike underneath the back part of the vehicle, police said.

After initial impact with the Ford, the operator of the motorized bike — 18-year-old William Roberts of Manchester — was ejected from the bike and continued west on the roadway for approximately 75 feet before coming to a final stop, according to police.

Roberts was transported to Jersey Shore University Hospital via ambulance for treatment and evaluation of his injuries, and is currently listed in stable condition.

The Ford Explorer was operated by 26-year-old Tzvi Kaplovitz of Manchester who was uninjured as a result of the crash, police said. The roadway was partially closed during the investigation and cleanup.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but police said disregard of a traffic signal appears to be the primary contributing factor.

