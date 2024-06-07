Motorists urged to use caution on Blue Ridge Parkway as road maintenance continues

The National Park Service is warning motorists to exercise caution along the Blue Ridge Parkway due to multiple road projects this weekend.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was on the parkway Friday and it wasn’t long before his news crew encountered potholes up to three feet across.

There were also too many potholes to count not far from Grandfather Mountain where the National Park Service posted signs warning drivers about the rough road., Faherty said.

A couple from Florida drove their 1962 Chevy Corvette on the rough roads.

“You just kind of dodge what you can dodge and hope you don’t hit something so big that it does something bad,” said Ernie White, who was driving the Vette.

“I think they’re worse than the last couple of years,” said his wife, Carolie White.

In 2023, more than 16 million people visited the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The park service said multiple maintenance projects are underway, including road resurfacing, bridge repairs, and replacing and improving signage.

Officials said some of the money for the work, nearly $200 million, came from the Great American Outdoors Act.

“Road projects underway on the parkway this year represent a significant investment in preserving and enhancing this national treasure for generations to come,” said BRP Superintendent Tracy Swartout.

Parkway officials said to check its website before coming.

