Motorists should expect significant delays at the junction of Interstates 235, 35 and 40.

Officials urge motorists to find alternative routes and expect significant delays beginning Tuesday at the junction of Interstates 235, 35 and 40.

Work on the northbound Interstate 235 bridge joint rehabilitation project will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-235 will be narrowed and shifted between I-40 and Sheridan Avenue through July.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation authorities say the junction is a blending of I-35 traffic with I-40 eastbound and westbound travelers who want to drive north on I-235, and then go the other direction at the end of each day.

The bridge joints will be a relatively short project with Built Right Construction agreeing to complete the $4 million job within 75 days with $20,000 daily incentives of up to 15 days for early completion.

