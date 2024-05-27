Motorists should expect significant delays at the junction of Interstates 235, 35 and 40.
Work on the northbound Interstate 235 bridge joint rehabilitation project will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials urge motorists to find alternative routes and expect significant delays at the junction of Interstates 235, 35 and 40.
Northbound I-235 will be narrowed and shifted between I-40 and Sheridan Avenue through July.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation authorities say the junction is a blending of I-35 traffic with I-40 eastbound and westbound travelers who want to drive north on I-235, and then go the other direction at the end of each day.
The bridge joints will be a relatively short project with Built Right Construction agreeing to complete the $4 million job within 75 days with $20,000 daily incentives of up to 15 days for early completion.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Motorists urged to take alternative routes with start of I-235 bridge work