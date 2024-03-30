Motorists advised to avoid Caney Valley Loop as wildfire burns in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A wildfire Saturday afternoon near the Caney Valley Loop area in Hawkins County has first responders advising drivers to avoid the area.

According to a social media post by the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, motorists should avoid Caney Valley Loop in Surgoinsville while numerous agencies battle a wildfire. Tennessee’s state wildfire map shows the fire spans ten acres and is zero percent contained as of 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

The organization said it is assisting with UTV Support and rehab, and all updates will be posted to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad‘s social media page.

