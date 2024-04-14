Motorist shot, killed by sheriff's deputy in Durand during traffic stop

LANSING - A Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed the driver of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Durand early Saturday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident occurred during a traffic stop near 700 S Oak St. in the city, according to a post on X, but additional details were not released.

State police said no other injuries were reported.

The MSP Third District Special Investigation Section, MSP crime lab, MSP aviation, MSP traffic crash reconstruction and Flint Post personnel are investigating, at the request of the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office, MSP said.

