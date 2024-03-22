Motorist killed after crashing into cars in driveway of Arden Arcade home on Marconi Avenue

A man was killed Friday morning after his vehicle smashed into two cars parked in the driveway of a home along a busy roadway in Arden Arcade.

California Highway Patrol officers were called about 2:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Marconi Avenue for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a home. When officers arrived they found a vehicle, traveling west, crossed over the road, jumped the curb into a tree and careered into the parked vehicles.

The motorist was killed, witnesses and family members of the driver at the scene said Friday morning. No one else was injured.

It was unclear what led up to the crash. A spokesman for the CHP’s North Sacramento office did not immediately return a request for information.