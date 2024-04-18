Motorist killed in Coon Rapids collision with pickup truck

Authorities are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in Coon Rapids.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Main Street and Wedgewood Drive Northwest.

The sheriff’s office said a man driving a hatchback car on eastbound Main Street entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck.

The hatchback driver, who wasn’t immediately identified, was declared dead at the scene. A man and a boy in the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

