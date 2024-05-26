Motorist jailed for going 2 times the speed limit in Bel Aire

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorist has been jailed for going two times the speed limit in Bel Aire on Saturday.

According to the Bel Aire Police Department, a motorist was stopped for going 83 mph in a 40 mph speed limit zone.

The BAPD says going more than 40 mph above the speed limit in Bel Aire “gets you a trip to jail and a mandatory court appearance.”

“Just because schools out, it’s a holiday weekend, and you feel the need for speed, does not mean you should,” said the BAPD. “Get to your destination safely and avoid a costly citation in the process.”

