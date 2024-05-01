Motorist dies in Arden Arcade crash after SUV strikes pole on Watt and El Camino avenues

A motorist died Wednesday in Arden Arcade after their vehicle collided with a car and a pole, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted just before 8:40 a.m. of a collision between a silver SUV and a white Toyota Prius on Watt and El Camino avenues, according to its dispatch log.

The SUV struck a light pole after making “contact” with the Prius, said Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The victim, a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries and was released, he said. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The CHP is investigating the incident. Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman for the North Sacramento CHP office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.