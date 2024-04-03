Motorist accused of killing ex-wife facing new charges

Apr. 3—Prosecutors filed new charges in late March against a man accused of running over his ex-wife in Martin City last year.

Kenneth James Floyd, 38, who pleaded not guilty in November to negligent homicide in Flathead County District Court for the June 18 death of Kimberly Gilham, now faces additional felony counts of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident involving serious bodily injury or death and tampering with physical evidence.

Special Deputy County Attorney Eric Kitzmiller filed the amended charges March 27. Floyd is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson on April 11 for his arraignment on the new slate of charges.

Floyd was allegedly visiting with Gilham in his pickup truck in the alley between First Avenue North and Central Avenue in Martin City on the night of her death. When Gilham's current husband, Christopher Gilham, spotted the pair, he began yelling at Floyd to get away from his house, according to court documents.

Leaving the truck, Kimberly Gilham was walking around the front of the vehicle when Floyd allegedly shifted into drive and ran her over. He then drove off, court documents said.

When first responders arrived, they found Gilham still alive, though suffering serious injuries to her legs, according to court documents. She subsequently died at Logan Health Medical Center.

Initially held in the county jail with bail set at $100,000, Floyd was later released on his own recognizance with the stipulation that he wear a GPS monitoring device. Wilson, who modified Floyd's bond at the 38-year-old's request in December, also required Floyd to abstain from alcohol, avoid bars, taverns and casinos, and refrain from possessing firearms while released from custody.

Floyd's case is one of several high-profile homicide cases that the Flathead County Attorney's Office has sought outside help for prosecuting owing to staffing constraints. Kitzmiller, who is now prosecuting the case, is on loan from the Montana Department of Justice and previously served as the chief criminal deputy county attorney for Gallatin County.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.