Motorcyclists at Capitol remember missing servicemembers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Motorcyclists from around the state filled Lansing on Sunday, in a ride to honor servicemen and women who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

It’s a nationwide initiative called Ride for Freedom. Duane O’Parka, president of Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter Five, said the intention is to bring awareness to the countless POW and MIA soldiers from around the United States.

Motorcyclists gather at the Capitol on Sunday, May 26, to honor service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. (WLNS)

“Our prisoners of war and missing in action are number one with Rolling Thunder; that’s how we started,” O’Parka said.

Dozens of people at the State Capitol listened to speeches, stories, songs and witnessed the dedication of a memorial plaque to Arthur Wright, a serviceman from Michigan who never returned home.

Sawyer Hendrickson spoke at Sunday’s event. She said moments like this help remind the community that families everywhere want justice for those who never came back.

“It’s very important, because we get a lot of people and there’s a bigger audience, to spread the word about the importance of veteran and military awareness,” Hendrickson said.

O’Parka added that with Memorial Day Weekend here, it’s more important now than ever to take some time to honor those we lost–or are still missing.

“We will continue to push for their return until every one of them is home,” O’Parka said.

“Not only just to have them home, but for their families and their loved ones; they would like to know where they’re at, because they have no idea where their families are anymore. They don’t know where they lost them. Them have no closure.”

