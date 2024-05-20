Motorcyclist in Wisconsin arrested after speeding away from hit-and-run

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say they arrested a motorcyclist in Wisconsin after he led deputies on two separate pursuits, the second coming after a hit-and-run incident.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle on Friday, May 17 after they reportedly observed it driving erratically and traveling at speeds of 90+ miles per hour.

After attempting to stop the motorcycle, Officials say it fled and eventually ended up hitting an occupied vehicle in downtown Portage before fleeing a second time. They followed the fleeing vehicle but eventually discontinued the pursuit as it went south on Highway 51/16 at “very high speeds.”

Crews on scene for 6 hours during Wrightstown house fire

Officials say despite not being able to stop the motorcycle, they were able to get its license plate and determined the driver in question to be Garret Grunwald.

Grunwald was later found by authorities at his new place of residency in Paradee. He allegedly admitted that he had reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour while fleeing and told police that he fled the scene because “he couldn’t get another speeding ticket.”

Grunwald was then arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail where he is being held on the following potential charges:

Felony Flee and Elude x2

Hit-and-run to an occupied vehicle

Authorities add that Grunwald will also be receiving several traffic citations for his actions in this incident.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for this type of reckless behavior that puts the operator and innocent motorists in danger. We will hold those drivers that make these poor decisions accountable for the danger they pose. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.