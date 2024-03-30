Motorcyclist ticketed for going 85 mph over speed limit, changing lanes unsafely near Ft. Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper issued citations to a motorcyclist earlier this week for traveling 85 mph over the speed limit on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Fort Sill.

According to OHP, Lt. Kera Philippi caught up with a motorcyclist who was traveling 135 mph in a 50 mph zone.

The motorcyclist reportedly sped down the H.E. Bailey Turnpike before exiting to go to Fort Sill where he’s a soldier.

A photo of the ticket shows the motorcyclist faces minimum fines of $449 for speeding and $249 for changing lanes unsafely.

