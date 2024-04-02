Motorcyclist takes plea deal for speeding between Colorado Springs and Denver

TechCrunch

One of the primary reasons that Slack joined forces with Salesforce in 2021 in a $28 billion deal was to give the communications company the clout to compete with Microsoft. For years, company co-founder Stewart Butterfield railed against Microsoft bundling Teams with Office 365, calling it anticompetitive and saying at one point that Microsoft was “unhealthily obsessed with killing Slack.” The company went so far as to file a complaint against Microsoft with the European Union in 2020.