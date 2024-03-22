Motorcyclist swam into Lake Lanier to get away from troopers, left his meth, cocaine behind

A motorcyclist who tried and failed to get away from Hall County deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers is now facing drug trafficking charges and more.

Troopers say they spotted Clint Nalley, 38, riding a motorcycle without a helmet on the highway around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

He tried speeding away from them but turned onto a dead-end road and crashed. He then ran into the woods and tried swimming away in Lake Lanier.

Troopers and a Hall County sheriff’s deputy got on a civilian’s boat and got Nalley out of the water and arrested him.

When searching the motorcycle crash site, they found he had a trafficking amount of meth and cocaine.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and later released.

He is facing drug trafficking charges out of Hall County and chase-related charges from GSP.

