Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries after deer runs into road in Barnegat

BARNEGAT - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night after a deer entered the roadway and caused a collision, police said.

At 7:30 p.m., a motorcyclist was traveling south on County Route 610 (Warren Grove Rd) when a deer entered the roadway from the east, causing a collision, according to Barnegat Township Police. The 63-year-old man was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The name of the victim was not released to the public.

Ocean County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation unit responded, along with Barnegat Fire and Quality Medical Transport along with Hackensack Meridian Paramedics, police said. The accident is still under investigation by the Barnegat Township Traffic Safety Unit.

