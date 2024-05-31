Motorcyclist from Springfield killed in crash identified

The 64-year-old motorcyclist from Springfield who was killed in a collision with a vehicle on the intersection on Mansion and Curran Roads Thursday morning has been identified.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the motorcyclist as Manfred Schmidt. Schmidt was pronounced dead at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s emergency room following the crash.

The autopsy report indicated Schmidt died from blunt force injuries he took in the collision.

Sheriff Jack Campbell told The State Journal-Register on Thursday the other vehicle, a GMC Acadia, was headed westward on Mansion Road, while Schmidt was traveling south on Curran Road, before being hit.

Schmidt's death is still under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner, the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

