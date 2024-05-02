Motorcyclist speeding over 140 mph arrested after harrowing chase on Highway 101

The California Highway Patrol arrested a Greenfield man on Thursday morning after he led officers on a high-speed chase down Highway 101 into San Luis Obispo County.

A King City CHP officer first saw Seth Peyton Mays speeding down the highway at 7:49 a.m. on Thursday. The 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling 130 mph southbound down Highway 101 near Jolon Road in Monterey County, the CHP said.

Minutes later, a CHP helicopter spotted Mays driving 110 mph down the highway at Jolon and Bradley Road. The helicopter tracked Mays until an officer could attempt to pull him over.

“Despite multiple attempts at stopping the motorcycle in Monterey County and then in San Luis Obispo County, the rider intentionally accelerated to speeds in excess of 140 mph while splitting traffic,” the CHP said in a news release.

Mays then fled westbound on Highway 46 West toward Cambria and evaded officers stationed east of the Vineyard Drive roundabout by driving over the double yellow lines.

He then drove southbound on Vineyard Drive, before the CHP intercepted and arrested him.

Mays was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony evading a police officer. His bail was posted at $50,000, CHP said.