Apr. 30—OLDTOWN — A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was flown to a medical facility by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter late Friday following a crash in the 18000 block of Oldtown Road, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

District 16 Volunteer Fire Department and DES ambulance personnel were dispatched to the incident at 11:34 p.m.

Maryland State Police investigated.