At least a dozen vehicles involved in I-64 crash with injuries

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – All eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on the Hampton side were closed for almost two hours Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash also impacted westbound traffic.

Battalion Chief Glen Williams with Norfolk Fire-Rescue told WAVY the crash was inside the eastbound tunnel and involved at least a dozen vehicles. Three people were injured.

Virginia State Police Spokesperson Corinne Geller confirmed a motorcyclist was among the injured and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) traffic cameras showed all eastbound traffic at a halt while crews worked to clear the scene, with backups of approximately four miles.

According to Virginia State Police, they received the first call about the crash at 12:26 p.m.

Traffic was diverted while the lanes were closed and police suggested drivers not yet in the backup take an alternate route if possible.

VDOT crews also closed the westbound lanes just before 1:30 p.m. because of the crash in the eastbound lanes.

All eastbound lanes reopened by 2:15 p.m.

Final Update: All lanes are open on I-64 east in @cityofhampton following an earlier crash. https://t.co/wRFmUUDWBU — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) May 6, 2024

All I-64 west lanes are closed at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel in @NorfolkVA following a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 east in @cityofhampton. https://t.co/wRFmUUDWBU — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) May 6, 2024

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

HRBT’S new bridge opened early Friday morning

A new bridge opened overnight Friday, as part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project. There are signs in place directing traffic to the new traffic pattern coming from Hampton to Norfolk on eastbound I-64.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.