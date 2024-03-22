Motorcyclist seriously injured in a collision in Clovis. The rider was wearing a helmet

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday evening in a collision with a vehicle in Clovis.

Officers responded to the crash at 6:46 p.m. at Sierra and Cypress avenues.

Clovis Police spokesman Ty Wood said the driver in a SUV was southbound on Cypress and stopped at the sign at Sierra. The driver made a left turn onto eastbound Sierra when the motorcyclist was riding westbound before both colliding.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, Wood said.

The driver remained on scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the collision, Wood said.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Sierra Avenue is closed between Armstrong and Fowler avenues for at least another hour.