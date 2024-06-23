Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in East El Paso on Saturday night, June 22, El Paso Police said.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. at Edgemere and Sisal Drive.

Special Traffic Investigations, a special unit that investigates serious or fatal crashes, is at the scene looking into the crash, police said.

Police said the person who was seriously hurt was the driver of the motorcycle. They did not say what led up to the crash or if anyone else was involved in it.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

