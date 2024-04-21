Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Alexandria crash

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a person was hurt in a crash on Saturday night.

In a post made on X at 8:17 p.m., APD said a motorcycle and car were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Princess Street was closed in both directions at North Washington Street as police were on the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

