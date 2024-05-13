Motorcyclist, passenger die during police chase along Main Street in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A motorcyclist and his passenger are dead after police say they fled from a traffic stop in El Cajon late Saturday night.

The El Cajon Police Department reports officers attempted to stop a black Harley Davidson motorcycle that had two occupants on it for a traffic violation in the 1700 block of East Main Street Saturday at 11:38 p.m.

Officers report the driver did not stop and fled west on Main Street at a high rate of speed.

After the motorcycle pulled away from the pursuing officer, it collided with the back of a Toyota Tacoma and Hyundai Sonata in the 1300 block of East Main Street, according to El Cajon Police.

The male driver and female passenger on the motorcycle, both 42, were seriously injured, and both died at the scene while receiving medial treatment from El Cajon Police Officers and Fire Department personnel.

Police have not yet released the identities of the driver and passenger, pending notification of their families.

Police say the occupants in the Tacoma and Sonata were uninjured and are cooperating with the investigation.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with more information to call 619-579-3311.

