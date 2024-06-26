Motorcyclist, passenger die in collision with car in Blaine

A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed in a crash with a car at a Blaine intersection Tuesday night, authorities said.

The collision happened about 8:55 p.m. at 125th Avenue and Polk Street, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The car’s driver was headed east on 125th and turning north onto Polk Street when it collided with the motorcycle that was heading west on 125th Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

A man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene, while a woman who was riding on the back died later at a hospital.

A woman driving the car was hospitalized in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office did not say which driver had the right of way, nor have they released the names of the deceased.

