Motorcyclist overturns, dies in Citrus County crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist is dead after losing control and overturning his bike on Saturday morning in Citrus County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 64-year-old Floral City man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling northbound on South Withlapopka Drive around 10:20 a.m.

As he approached South Dolphin Drive, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and overturned, landing along the outside shoulder.

The FHP said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

