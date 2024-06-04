Motorcyclist loses control of bike, killed on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 43-year-old man was killed late Friday night, May 31, when he was speeding in and out of traffic along Interstate 10 on his motorcycle and lost control, El Paso Police said.

Police say 43-year-old Ramon Espinoza Torres, of Anthony, Texas, was killed in a crash just before midnight on Friday at I-10 West at Copia.

Police said during their investigation, they learned that Torres was traveling at a high rate of speed and was swerving in and out of traffic.

When traffic slowed down, Torres tried to avoid rear-rending a semi-truck and lost control of his motorcycle, police said.

Torres and the motorcycle slid across the highway and hit a guardrail, police said.

Another vehicle could not avoid the motorcycle when it slid into their lane. Police say the driver and passenger were not injured.

Torres died at the scene, police said.

Torres’ speeding on his motorcycle was the contributing factor leading up to the crash, police said.

This is the 29th traffic fatality this year compared to 30 at the same time last year.

