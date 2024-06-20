Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after delivery truck turned in front of him

SOUTH BEND — A June 19 motorcycle and delivery truck collision resulted in the hospitalization of a South Bend man with life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports from the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team indicate that a 49-year-old Mishawaka driver of a delivery truck tried to turn north onto Michigan Street from Fairview Street and turned into the path of a motorcyclist.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:46 p.m. The 57-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening head injuries.

The delivery driver was uninjured and cooperated with authorities. Investigators reported that the driver did not show signs of impairment.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team continues to investigate this crash.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend man hospitalized after crash with delivery truck