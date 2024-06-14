Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way I-40 crash

Jun. 13—The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released a preliminary report on a Wednesday night crash involving a motorist traveling the wrong direction on I-40 that resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver from Tennessee.

The victim is identified as Heather McGarvey, 61, who was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Driver of a 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck involved in the crash is identified as Daniel L. Miller, 45, also of Tennessee. Miller was jailed at the Cumberland County Justice Center, charged with vehicular homicide. His bond is set at $150,000.

The crash occurred on I-40 at the 336.8 mile marker around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary report states Miller was driving his pickup truck west in the east lane of traffic. McGarvey was traveling east and the pickup collided head-on with the motorcycle.

Both vehicles ended up on the shoulder or side of the roadway, the report states.

