Motorcyclist killed in SR-78 crash

RAMONA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash last week in Ramona, authorities said.

The collision occurred on Friday around 12:10 p.m. on State Route 78 westbound, east of Casner Road, Office Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.

A 54-year-old man was riding a black and red 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle at an unknown speed in the aforementioned location when the rider crossed onto the south shoulder and crashed into a tree near the intersection of Casner Road, according to law enforcement.

The rider, of San Marcos, died due to his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information about the crash is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 619-401-2000.

