Oak Ridge police are investigating a Saturday night crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:13 p.m., according to a city news release. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue at the Bethel Valley Road overpass when it reportedly struck a vehicle and left the road. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Oak Ridge police are investigating a Saturday night crash.

The motorcyclist has not been publicly identified, pending the next of kin being notified.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to assist with scene cleanup.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Motorcyclist killed in Saturday night crash in Oak Ridge