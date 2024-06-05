Motorcyclist killed in rural East County crash

CAMPO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A motorcyclist was ejected and killed in a crash Monday in the Campo area, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Old Highway 80 near Church Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release on Tuesday.

A 78-year-old woman driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the aforementioned area when she began to turn left into the Golden Acorn Casino and a 54-year-old man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson Road Glide hit the front of the Toyota coming northbound, according to authorities.

The motorcyclist, of Ramona, was ejected onto the roadway and died due to his injuries, while the Toyota driver, of Imperial, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe driving under the influence to be a factor in the crash.

