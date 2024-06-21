A motorcyclist died in an collision along Old Woman Springs Road in Lucerne Valley on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash took place about about 6:25 p.m. along the road, also known as Highway 247, at Visalia Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Both the motorcycle and rider ended up down in traffic lanes, logs show. Several passing motorists stopped to help.

Officials shut down the roadway as they conducted an investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

More: Two men killed in Hesperia solo-car crash

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Motorcyclist killed in Lucerne Valley crash