Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash identified

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash last week.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office says on May 31 they responded to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital for a man declared deceased in the emergency department.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Daily Digest

The coroner’s office says Luis Rodriguez, 50, of East Lampeter Township, was operating a motorcycle that collided with an SUV in the area of Oregon Pike and Route 30E.

An autopsy on June 3 found the cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.